Congestion is heavy on the M1 near Worongary after a car and truck crash. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Parts of M1 a car park for second time today

by Emily Halloran
27th May 2019 1:32 PM

THERE is heavy congestion on the M1 for the second time today after a truck and car collided this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway near Worongary about 12.30pm.

 

Traffic in the southbound lanes on the M1 following a car and truck crash at Worongary.
It is understood the crash was "minor" with no patients needing to be hospitalised after paramedics assessed them.

Traffic has been moving slowly from the Molendinar on ramp down to the Merrimac exit.

Motorists had earlier experienced long delays on the M1 following a crash near Reedy Creek at about 7.15am.

One person was transported to Pindara Private Hospital following the accident.

