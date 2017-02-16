Connecting mums with local services

CH MUMS GROUP: The Central Highlands Mothers group has kicked off for 2017.

IT MAY only be the second meeting of the year, but Central Highlands Mothers Info and Support Group is already gearing up for a busy 2017.

The group is run by volunteers, who organise qualified guest speakers to connect with mothers and share vital knowledge with new mums that "can't be found in a baby book”.

Co-ordinator Sam Elsden said the group gave mothers the opportunity to link with local resources.

"Through our guest speakers, women learn who they can turn to if they have questions,” she said. "They also learn about local services they didn't know were available to them.”

Throughout the year, there are four sets of meetings, which meet every Monday for six weeks.

The groups usually consists of 15 members and link new mothers to local resources and qualified volunteer guest speakers such as Queensland Ambulance Service and podiatrists.

Fellow co-ordinator Mandy Seng said the group also enabled women to connect with other mothers.

"When the mothers aren't learning the ropes of motherhood the group also provides a chance for women to meet other mothers and get out of the house,” she said.

All new mothers are welcome to join the group.

"Whether it is your first or your sixth child, all new mothers will get something out of this group,” Mrs Seng said.

For more information find CH Mums Info and Support Group on Facebook.