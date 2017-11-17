Connecting regions to rest of planet

SHE lives in the rural town, Alpha, with a population around 600, about 170km west of Emerald. She helps run a 40,000-acre beef cattle property, and a few years ago founded a volunteer support group for bush telecommunications which has nearly 10,000 members.

Kristy Sparrow - mother, wife, farmer, troubleshooter, and advocate for telecommunications in regional Australia - founded BIRRR or Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia in 2014 and last month she was named Rural Community Leader of the Year at a ceremony at Parliament House.

Mrs Sparrow said it had been an honour to "be recognised and on a platform with people making amazing contributions to rural agriculture”.

Mrs Sparrow's thriving BIRRR "one-stop shop”, online and on Facebook, helps more than 200 people a week - with a volunteer group of five women - as they navigate their way through the maze of information of the often-confusing broadband options and issues.

Mrs Sparrow initiated the group when she was teaching her twin children via the Longreach School of Distance Education and, as a previously paper-based curriculum went online, she realised she didn't have enough data access to download all the learning materials needed.

"I was running out of data two months into a billing cycle and it was unusable.”

Through the establishment of BIRRR, Mrs Sparrow has worked to advocate for rural Australia and its data needs while also building a popular support network for regional Australians to address their issues.

Mrs Sparrow said the BIRRR's Facebook page had been set up so people could ask for help and "everyone can chip in and help with their knowledge, from telecommunications people to support technicians”.

She said issues included farmers having no internet access, to those with slow internet speeds, to those who needed system advice.

Other problems could be related to a person's equipment, the provider's equipment, a faulty install, a faulty router, your provider hasn't bought enough capacity for your needs, congestion, weather affecting connections, a satellite dish that has not been screwed in properly, or it could simply be the wrong cord plugged into the wrong port.

Mrs Sparrow said bush telecommunications was a complex field "and I think it's been a neglected field for quite a long time”.

She said that over the past two years she had been working with Telstra - who were one of the main providers in regional Australia - and highlighting the need for a rural remote regional call centre which would be give people the opportunity to ring and order a legal booster, register a plan, or get whatever help was needed in an industry where "you often never get a phone call back”.

Mrs Sparrow said it was important to foster flourishing regional telecommunications to facilitate the growth and prosperity of regional communities, and to remember that rural towns do not have schools and banks on every corner.

"Nobody's going to move here and set up a business unless these needs are met. As regional areas have embraced the boom in digital technology, the need has become larger.

"If we want to feed the world and export our materials, then we need to put our businesses on the world platform. It's integral for our businesses and our education ... it's not a want, it's a need.”

Mrs Sparrow said the group of BIRRR volunteers currently spent most of their time troubleshooting, however wanted to hand this crucial service back to the telecommunications companies and so they could forge ahead with advocating for ongoing services in regional Australia.

"Telecommunications companies need to get out in the communities more and consult with their customers. We'd love to see some funding from the government for digital capacity building to educate regional Australia on how to get connected and stay connected. "We've got whole generations of people who can't send a text yet they're expected to know how to plug their NBN in.

"There's no need for it to be so confusing.”