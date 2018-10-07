Insane scenes after Khabib beats McGregor

KHABIB Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 has been marred by post-fight brawl between the two fighter's camps.

The official result was a fourth round submission victory to Nurmagomedov, who totally dominated the former two-weight champion but the violence inside the cage will be forgotten next to the violence outside it.

Nurmagomedov stormed over to McGregor's corner, hurling his mouth guard and leaping the fence.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, bottom center, is held back outside of the cage after fighting Conor McGregor . Picture: AP Photo

Punches were thrown and a scrum of security converged, with McGregor and Nurmagomedov's teams both throwing punches.

McGregor himself did not exit the cage but a member of Nurmagomedov's corner stormed the cage and went after the Irishman, throwing a punch while McGregor's back was turned.

On what was supposed to be a celebratory event, the biggest fight in UFC history, the there was a sudden pall of real, uncontrollable violence.

McGregor's grappling coach, Dillon Danis, seemed to be the target of the initial tirade from Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor attempts to leave the octagon in chase of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Picture: Zuffa LLC

Commentator Joe Rogan claimed Danis was taunting Nurmagomedov before the Russian jumped the fence.

Eventually the two fighters were taken from the arena flanked by security and police.

Nurmagomedov was not presented his belt in the ring and was showered with drinks by the venomous crowd as he left.

"If I put this belt on you, people are gonna start throwing shit into the Octagon," UFC president Dana White was heard to say to Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia leaves the octagon in pursuit of members of the McGregor camp. Picture: Zuffa LLC/

The fight itself was a domination. From the start Nurmagomedov was able to impose his incredible grappling on McGregor, grinding him down in the first before dropping him with a hard right hook in the second.

McGregor rallied in the third and deserves plaudits for fighting back when clearly exhausted.

But in the fourth Nurmagomedov scored a takedown early, worked into full mount and then slid into a rear-naked choke.

The submission extended Nurmagomedov's unbeaten professional record to 27-0 and is just McGregor's second defeat in the UFC.

