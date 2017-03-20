27°
Construction to start on Moranbah Resource Recovery Centre

20th Mar 2017
CONSTRUCTION TO START THIS MONTH: Vella's Civil Earthmoving Civil Project Manager Michael Novikov, FKG Group Project Manager Mark Plested, Isaac Regional Council Project Support Officer Katrina Jones, Isaac Regional Council Manager Resource Recovery Shane Anderson, FKG Group Project Director Brad Gardner, GHD Project Manager Robby Chohan, and GHD Superintendents Representative Simon Cunningham.
CONSTRUCTION TO START THIS MONTH: Vella's Civil Earthmoving Civil Project Manager Michael Novikov, FKG Group Project Manager Mark Plested, Isaac Regional Council Project Support Officer Katrina Jones, Isaac Regional Council Manager Resource Recovery Shane Anderson, FKG Group Project Director Brad Gardner, GHD Project Manager Robby Chohan, and GHD Superintendents Representative Simon Cunningham.

CONSTRUCTION is set to begin this month on the $7.16 million Moranbah Resource Recovery Centre Expansion and Improvement Project.

Isaac Regional Council awarded the construction tender to FK Gardner & Sons Pty Ltd (FKG).

Acting Mayor Geoff Bethel said FKG has been appointed the managing contractors as their submission was the most competitive.

"FKG are sourcing and encouraging local contractors to work on the project which is expected to be completed later this year,” he said.

"The tender includes the construction of a new Refuse Transfer Station, new 30,000 m2 landfill cell on the existing landfill reserve, storm-water and leachate ponds.

"FKG will start the civil works this month. They will excavate 70,000 cubic metres of soil to be reused on site, this equates to 28 Olympic size swimming pools of soil.

"The landfill cell and the Leachate pond will be lined to protect the environment from leakage

"The Refuse Transfer Station will provide residents with a modern and purpose built facility including a four bay covered waste drop off area.

"This project is vital to meeting demand for waste disposal in the region and improving environmental performance.

"Without this project, the capacity of the current landfill was expected to be exhausted this year.

"The Queensland Government providing $3.58 million through Round 1 of the Building our Regions program made this project a reality.

"Isaac Regional Council matched the Queensland Government's $3.58 million grant.”

For project updates contact 1300 472 227 or visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/moranbah-resource-recovery.

Topics:  isaac regional council moranbah moranbah resource recovery centre expansion

"Without this project, the capacity of the current landfill was expected to be exhausted this year.”

