Container donations skyrocket since coronavirus

Containers for Change donations have surged since the onset of coronavirus.

CONTAINERS for Change depots across the region have seen a surge in new participants since the onset of coronavirus.

Containers for Change spokesman Adam Nicholson said far more containers had been deposited in the Central Highlands in March and April compared to the same time last year.

“Recycling has grown quickly since Containers for Change launched 18 months ago and the COVID-19 measures we’ve implemented haven’t stopped that trend,” he said.

“Our monthly recycled container volume in the Central Highlands area in March was up by more than 400,000 containers – or about a third – compared to 12 months ago and April was up by 150k, despite the coronavirus restrictions.”

A Return-it spokesman said the Emerald depot was superseding all others across the region.

“Return-It operates across many great Queensland communities, but Emerald is an absolute standout in terms of community participation in the scheme,” the said.

“We’ve been amazed at how quickly and how well the community has taken to the scheme, and also at the generosity of many people who are donating their containers to help support important local causes.

“We’re proud to have created new local jobs in Emerald, and really proud of the way the local community has got behind the scheme to ensure thousands of containers are recycled every day, providing a host of environmental benefits as well as getting the refund money back into the community.”

Containers for Change has implemented social distancing and ‘contactless’ options, such as bag drops, to abide by coronavirus restrictions.

“The positive response to coronavirus restrictions from our customers and operators has meant the scheme can continue to operate and that’s been welcome news for the many individual collectors and charities, who rely on the income generated through the scheme,” Mr Nicholson said.

“As you’d expect, our customers are recycling in slightly different ways – our commercial volumes are down due to the closure of events and venues but, at the same time, we’ve seen a spike in new scheme IDs and more customers choosing to use bag drops.”

A bag drop is a container refund point where a customer can deposit bags of eligible containers in a bin, cage or ‘pod’ to be counted later.

Customers label each bag with their unique scheme ID so that when the containers are counted their refund is transferred directly into their account.

“Queensland has maintained its appetite for recycling despite the lockdown restrictions and we’re very grateful to all Containers for Change customers and operators for adapting to the measures we’re implementing,” he said.

“Like many businesses, we’ve worked hard to implement advice from the relevant authorities and ensure we continue to protect our customers; our staff; and the communities in which we operate.”

Visit the website or call 13 42 42 for more information on how to participate.