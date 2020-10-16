Contestant axed for ‘disgusting’ insult

A guy on The Bachelorette has been dobbed on and exposed for talking trash about the girls and hurling a "disgusting" insult that gets him banished in an episode where the revelation that another contestant may still be married is the least dramatic thing to happen.

We're not unfamiliar with insults on these shows. Last year Married At First Sight shocked the nation when the C-word got thrown around in prime time. Then The Bachelor one-upped it with its own canine spin on the C-bomb. But what makes tonight's insult so offensive is its simplicity and lack of vulgarity. It would cut anyone to the core.

Because this is The Bachelorette, we're made sit through boring tourist activities before we witness any drama. Some guy called Pete is taken for a date with Becky where they climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Ugh. The only reason we don't skip over this part is because Pete teases us with a secret he wants to reveal. Hopefully it's something embarrassing that involves him having to use an ointment.

They hike to the top of the bridge where they proceed to lie to our faces.

"This is perfect … so beautiful!" Pete gushes, looking across the grey harbour as storm clouds loom.

"What a beautiful day!" Becky beams, trying to pretend it's not completely overcast and miserable.

Not a patch of blue can be seen in the sky.

"It's absolutely stunning! Like, the views of Sydney are incredible," she adds, staring at grey and brown skyscrapers and 17 cranes.

Wow, a real postcard moment.

Then some singer lunges out from behind a steel beam and starts belting out a tune while Becky and Pete try to dance - which is impossible because they're in jumpsuits and tied to the bridge with cables. So they just bop up and down on the spot while doing lots of shoulder rolls and hand movements.

This really wasn’t thought through.

They finally climb down and Pete is forced to reveal his secret. It's as underwhelming as the bridge climb and doesn't even involve an embarrassing ointment.

"So, in my early 20s … I'd just started seeing a girl … and we were in a new relationship … fast forwarding a few years from there … that girlfriend became my wife," he stutters. "And that marriage ended a year ago. So we went through the separation process … and we're separated."

Well isn't that a whirlwind. Please note he says they're "separated" - not divorced. Is this a big deal? In any other episode, maybe. But tonight none of us care about him still being married because we have a trash-talker to expose.

Back at the mansion, Pascal finally poses the question none of us have been brave enough to ask. "Can I confirm her name … is it Ally? Or Elly?"

Everyone acts like he's a jerk for not knowing her name but apparently it's one of many insulting comments he has made about the girls. At the cocktail party, that guy with the Thor haircut goes and exposes Pascal's trash-talk to Becky.

Hi Thor’s weird cousin!

"I'll be straight to the point … Pascal has said a few comments that were disrespectful, insulting and very shallow," he shares. "It infuriated me. It's disgusting. He said, 'Could they find hotter chicks?'"

Of course producers quickly cut to Becky's face to see how she reacts to the sledge.

Kapow!

"OK, all right. I need to speak to Elly. I'm pissed off," she fumes while lumbering across the grass as the camera crew chases her through the backyard.

"Pascal's been saying some really disrespectful sh*t about us," she tells her sister. "And that the show could've put on some better looking chicks."

Again, producers quickly cut to Elly's face so we can see the insult sink in.

Kablam!

"What a f**king prick," Elly growls as they march through the yard to find the guy who deemed them not hot enough.

Seconds later, they zone in on their target and corner him.

"You girls look beautiful!" Pascal smiles before realising he's about to get dragged.

Becky asks him point-blank about the remark.

He denies it all. "Are you just trying to create drama from nowhere? I have said none of those comments."

Side note: if only this was a reality show where everything everyone says is filmed. That way, we'd be able to review the footage and confirm if he did indeed declare them un-hot. Oh well!

It was nice knowing you, Pascal.

"I think it's time for you to leave," Becky banishes him.

Pascal knows there's no way to get out of this. So instead of begging for forgiveness, he just gets bitter. "I'm going home! Good luck!" he storms off.

Another side note: We always love on this show when someone gets banished - and then they dramatically declare they're leaving as if it's their own choice.

"Utter bullshit …" he mutters while slamming the door of the waiting Toyota Camry. "What a crock of sh*t. I look like a dickhead. F**king bullshit."

It's such a shocking display that we all forget about the guy who may or may not still be married. We also barely even notice when another guy evicts himself because he misses his kid.

Compared to the trash talker, those plot lines were as boring as the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb.

