Continued rain brings cooler weather

GOOD FALLS: Wet weather will continue across the Central Highlands region. Picture: John Grainger

CLEAN up is still under way after many wild storms hit Emerald late last week.

Central Highlands Regional Council has advised the Emerald Botanic Gardens will remain closed until further notice while crews clear fallen trees and branches.

“For your own safety, please do not enter the grounds,” a spokesman said.

“If you do, it will be at your own risk.”

The Emerald Resource Recovery Centre in Glasson Street has extended its hours and is open today until 5pm.

Dumping green waste is free for residents and commercial operators at the Lochlees landfill site until 5pm on Thursday, February 27.

Council has advised people will be charged for other waste items.

Rain has continued to fall across Central Queensland overnight, with Mackay receiving more than 200mm and about 20mm in Moranbah.

Emerald recorded 4.4mm overnight, with about 3mm at Clermont, Springsure, Rubyvale and Blackdown Tablelands.

Emerald’s Fairbairn Dam remains at 16.6 per cent or 216,378ML as of about 9.30am this morning.

Although no more severe storms are forecast, residents across the region can expect showers all week, which will also bring cooler weather with a top of 32 degrees.