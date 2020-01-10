Contribute to town with the SES

HELPING HAND: The Emerald SES team at Nogoa November last year.

IF YOUR New Year’s Resolution was to give back to your community, then look no further than the Emerald emergency services.

The Emerald SES is currently seeking volunteers for its 2020 ranks. Participants will learn first aid, land searching techniques, working at heights, and more.

“It’s the beginning of the storm season, so now’s a good time to get started and get some basic training done,” group leader Sue Juett said.

“Volunteers should be willing to work as part of the team and want to help their community.

“They should be able to commit to regular training, and be honest and reliable.

Ms Juett said that no matter the scale of the job, the most rewarding part of the work was providing for the town.

“Whether it’s throwing lollies to the local kids at Operation Rudolph, helping restore access to power lines for houses, or even travelling to Townsville to help with the flood clean-up, it’s always about helping the community.”

“The role of the SES volunteer is one of community support.”

“If there’s a storm, we can make sure you’ve got access to your property. If there’s another emergency, we can do traffic control.

“We’re all people who want to give back, especially when it’s most needed.”

Training will be held every second Tuesday from January 14 at 7pm at the SES facility at 169 Caringal Road.

Volunteers must be 16 or older. Bookings are not required.

Phone 0419 822 873 for more information, or visit the Emerald State Emergency Service Facebook page.