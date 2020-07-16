Convention centre unveils $176m transformation

THE Cairns Convention Centre's $176 million transformation project has been revealed in all its glory as construction crews move into place.

The Cairns Post can today finally unveil the full scope of the plan to deliver an extra 10,000sq m of meeting, banquet and exhibition space to the centre.

CONVENTION CENTRE'S NEW SPACE WALK-THROUGH

A stunning facade inspired by the Wet Tropics rainforest will provide an immediate reminder that something new and beautiful lies within.

Floor-to-ceiling glazed windows across three storeys will give passers-by a glimpse into the engine room of the Cairns business tourism sector, while tropical landscaping and cascading vines add to the rainforest atmosphere.

Flexibility from the expansion will soon allow the centre to host 500-delegate conferences or up to 2500 delegates at once when the entire centre is being used.

Meanwhile, the refurbished arena will be capable of hosting major events with up to 5000 people.

The design is about to be launched in an international and domestic marketing campaign expected to roll out over the coming 18 months.

The new exhibition space features floor-to-ceiling glass windows to flood the room with natural light. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

It includes a brand overhaul, with a new logo incorporating elements of both the rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef shining through sunbursts to give a sense of the centre's beautiful tropical location.

Cairns Convention Centre general manager Janet Hamilton said the logo also featured a new tagline, "Passion is our Nature", as a nod to both the environment and the spirit of the people of Cairns.

"The colour palette reflects the colours of the region that are seen as the sun shines through the rainforest and across the reef," she said.

The Trinity Room will be able to be configured for large luncheons and other events. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Everyone you come across in Cairns has a strong passion for what they do.

"From the marine biologists who are working on the reef, to the local farmers growing amazing fresh produce to our own dedicated team at the Cairns Convention Centre, everyone wants every event planner, every delegate and every visiting family member to enjoy their Cairns experience."

The renewed centre will be delivered in two stages. The refurbishment stage will be completed in February 2021 with events beginning in March.

Expansion works are scheduled to finish in early 2022.

This artist impression shows the cavernous new reception area. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The company behind the Cairns Convention Centre, ASM Global Pacific, has a global portfolio that includes 20 stadiums, 12 convention centres and 90 arenas.

The LA-based firm's CEO Harvey Lister said reopening plans were being carried out in ASM's venues across the world in accordance with a strict COVID-safe operational program.

"We are extremely proud of the success that our team has had with the Cairns Convention Centre including twice being awarded AIPC's (International Association of Congress Centres) world's best congress centre," he said.

Originally published as Convention centre unveils $176m transformation