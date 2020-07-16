Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Convention centre unveils $176m transformation

by Chris Calcino
16th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cairns Convention Centre's $176 million transformation project has been revealed in all its glory as construction crews move into place.

The Cairns Post can today finally unveil the full scope of the plan to deliver an extra 10,000sq m of meeting, banquet and exhibition space to the centre.

CONVENTION CENTRE'S NEW SPACE WALK-THROUGH

A stunning facade inspired by the Wet Tropics rainforest will provide an immediate reminder that something new and beautiful lies within.

Floor-to-ceiling glazed windows across three storeys will give passers-by a glimpse into the engine room of the Cairns business tourism sector, while tropical landscaping and cascading vines add to the rainforest atmosphere.

Flexibility from the expansion will soon allow the centre to host 500-delegate conferences or up to 2500 delegates at once when the entire centre is being used.

Meanwhile, the refurbished arena will be capable of hosting major events with up to 5000 people.

The design is about to be launched in an international and domestic marketing campaign expected to roll out over the coming 18 months.

The new exhibition space features floor-to-ceiling glass windows to flood the room with natural light. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The new exhibition space features floor-to-ceiling glass windows to flood the room with natural light. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

It includes a brand overhaul, with a new logo incorporating elements of both the rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef shining through sunbursts to give a sense of the centre's beautiful tropical location.

Cairns Convention Centre general manager Janet Hamilton said the logo also featured a new tagline, "Passion is our Nature", as a nod to both the environment and the spirit of the people of Cairns.

"The colour palette reflects the colours of the region that are seen as the sun shines through the rainforest and across the reef," she said.

The Trinity Room will be able to be configured for large luncheons and other events. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The Trinity Room will be able to be configured for large luncheons and other events. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Everyone you come across in Cairns has a strong passion for what they do.

"From the marine biologists who are working on the reef, to the local farmers growing amazing fresh produce to our own dedicated team at the Cairns Convention Centre, everyone wants every event planner, every delegate and every visiting family member to enjoy their Cairns experience."

The renewed centre will be delivered in two stages. The refurbishment stage will be completed in February 2021 with events beginning in March.

Expansion works are scheduled to finish in early 2022.

This artist impression shows the cavernous new reception area. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This artist impression shows the cavernous new reception area. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The company behind the Cairns Convention Centre, ASM Global Pacific, has a global portfolio that includes 20 stadiums, 12 convention centres and 90 arenas.

The LA-based firm's CEO Harvey Lister said reopening plans were being carried out in ASM's venues across the world in accordance with a strict COVID-safe operational program.

"We are extremely proud of the success that our team has had with the Cairns Convention Centre including twice being awarded AIPC's (International Association of Congress Centres) world's best congress centre," he said.

Originally published as Convention centre unveils $176m transformation

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cairns convention centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic 60 seconds: Mine blast findings released

        premium_icon Tragic 60 seconds: Mine blast findings released

        Business Investigators have pieced together what happened in the minute before an explosion at an underground coal mine that nearly killed five workers.

        Sport facility upgrades boosted by $1.3M investment

        premium_icon Sport facility upgrades boosted by $1.3M investment

        News Works are expected to start shortly with projects completed early next year.

        NRL club weighs in on Warriors’ move to Moranbah claims

        premium_icon NRL club weighs in on Warriors’ move to Moranbah claims

        News Mining town abuzz with excitement after article surfaces.

        $67m program activates Nebo substation revamp

        premium_icon $67m program activates Nebo substation revamp

        Politics Energy network projects support 150 jobs across CQ, Wide Bay.