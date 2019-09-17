Convertible driver’s obscene rant at cyclists

LANGUAGE WARNING:



AN ENRAGED driver has been caught on camera furiously unleashing on a group of cyclists.

The Australian man was filmed jumping out of his Mercedes convertible at a red traffic light before kicking off his thongs and screaming at one particular rider.

"You wanna have a go? You wanna have a go?" he screams.

"What's wrong with you?" the cyclist replies.

As the man becomes angrier and angrier, other cyclists start to pull up to the lights, telling the man to get back into his car and questioning what they've done wrong.

"Shut the f**k up," the man screams back. "Don't f**k me, motherf**ker."

The man seems to imply one of the cyclists may have hit his car but the screaming is difficult to understand.

After his 20 seconds of screaming in the cyclist's face, the man realises the light is about to green and starts to look for his shoes, which he'd kicked off onto the road.

Putting his shoes back on, he turns around once more, pointing at the cyclists.

"I don't f***ing like you, none of yas," he screams.

"F**k yas all."

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 8000 comments and 4000 shares in two days.

But the man's rage at this particular cyclist wasn't the first time Aussie riders and drivers have been at war.

Less than a week ago, another battle between a car and a cyclist went viral on social media.

The video showed a four-wheel drive stopped at a red traffic light somewhere in Australia when the driver punches the cyclist through the car window.

As the driver grabs his right shoulder, the cyclist starts to fight back as his bike falls to the ground.

The cyclist breaks free and then appears to attempt to shove his bike through the window into the driver's face.

At one point, the cyclist tried to shove his bike inside the car. Picture: Instagram/@dt_ran

And in January, a foul-mouthed motorist divided opinion online after overtaking two cyclists by swerving on to the bike path and hurling abuse at the riders who were spread out across the road.

A video of the incident, which happened on NSW's South Coast, was shared widely around social media.

The footage shows the angry motorist driving along Swamp Rd, between Dunmore and Jamberoo, when he comes up to two cyclists riding next to each other on the road despite there being a bike path right next to them.

The driver then swerves on to the cycling path and speeds past the bikers, screaming insults at them as he does so.

"What's the point of us spending this money if you're not going to use it, you f***ing d**kheads," he can be heard yelling out the window.

Last November, a survey conducted by Ford Australia revealed about one-fifth of Aussie drivers had experienced road rage or behaved aggressively towards cyclists.

The survey found road rage was most common among people aged between 18 and 34, with 23 per cent of respondents from that age bracket admitting to swearing, honking their horn or making hand gestures when passing a cyclist, The Guardian reported.

The survey also found one in 10 drivers experienced this type of road rage at least once a month.