'Barbaric' double killer on the loose

NSW Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man on parole, who removed his electronic tracking device. Damien Peters, aged 50, was last seen about 4.15pm at the Prince of Wales Hospital, Randwick.

A convicted double murderer who dismembered his victims is on the loose in Sydney after breaking free from his electronic tracking device while on parole.

Damien Peters, 50, was last seen at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick about 4.15pm on Sunday. A police spokesperson told news.com.au that Peters was a patient in the facility before he disappeared.

"He was there for less than two hours," the spokesperson said.

As part of his parole conditions, Peters was required to wear an ankle monitor, which police last night discovered had been "forcibly removed" and discarded in nearby Kensington. He had been on parole since November 2016.

Peters pleaded guilty to murdering and dismembering two of his male lovers, Andrei Akai and Bevan Frost, months apart in his Surry Hills apartment in 2001.

The Supreme Court was told in late 2002 that Peters stabbed Mr Akai, 50, multiple times in the neck and dismembered his body before throwing it in a council bin.

The court also heard that eight months later, Peters stabbed and killed Mr Frost while giving the 57-year-old a massage in bed before cutting up his body.

An investigation into Mr Akai's disappearance led police to Peters' apartment in Northcott towers where they found the second victim's dismembered remains in a bath tub.

Peters was jailed for 21 years, with a non-parole period of 13 years, in 2002. He was released on parole in November 2016.

A police statement issued overnight described Peters as having a "caucasian appearance, about 175 to 185cm tall, with a muscular build and short brown hair".

"He has a tattoo on his right upper arm of a snake wrapped around a panther and tribal style tattoos on his upper left upper arm," the statement read.

Police warned that Mr Peters should not be approached.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

