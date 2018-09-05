Cooking up a storm this weekend

ALL THINGS BARBECUE: Jess Crawford, Jodi Harrold and Shawna Gray are excited to bring a new family friendly event to the Central Highlands.

ALL THINGS BARBECUE: Jess Crawford, Jodi Harrold and Shawna Gray are excited to bring a new family friendly event to the Central Highlands. Aden Stokes

EMERALD Show Society and Two at a Thyme Catering are excited to bring a new family friendly event to the Central Highlands.

The BBQ and Beer Fest will celebrate all things meat and BBQ this weekend.

Owner of Two at a Thyme Catering Shawna Gray said this was the first time the event would run in Emerald.

"The idea came from my husband's love of experimenting on the barbecue,” she said. "We were watching the American television series BBQ Pitmasters and thought we should do that in Emerald.

"We approached the show society with the idea and they were super excited and it developed from there.

"We have been having a blast coming up with this event and are very humbled by the support shown by the community.

"They have been really supportive and positive towards this new idea.”

Mrs Gray said she would be looking forward to watching all the Low and Slow teams battling it out and competing for great prizes with their succulent smoked, slow cooked meats.

"I can't wait to see their smokers and barbecues in action, they are really impressive,” she said.

"We have teams coming from Boyne Island, Harvey Bay, Blackwater, Emerald and Alpha. The teams all have great names with themes and outfits.

"This is going to be a fun, family friendly event to be enjoyed by all.”

The BBQ and Beer Fest will kick off at 11am Saturday, September 8, at the Emerald Showgrounds.

There will be a bar offering craft beers and ciders as well as a number of food stalls featuring barbecue dishes from different cultures, including Thai, Peruvian and American.

Thermomix will be along to show how easy it is to create amazing dishes for the barbie. There is also a barbecue snacks competition, open to the public, along with live music and plenty of entertainment for the kids, including face painting, jumping castle and a surprise after dark event.

Entry is $5 for adults, kids get in free.

BBQ and Beer Fest

Where: BBQ and Beer Fest will be held at the Emerald Showgrounds.

When: The event will kick off at 11am Saturday, September 8.

Cost: Entry cost is $5 for adults, kids get in free.