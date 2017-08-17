Cool but hot winter

ROLLER-COASTER: Ruth Brown captured this picture at the start of winter.

CENTRAL Queenslanders have perfected the art of layering clothing this winter due to the roller-coaster ride of temperatures.

The season has been characterised by cold mornings and evenings and some of the hottest winter days in recorded history.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Lynette Bettio said the trend was similar to what was experienced Australia-wide.

"This year Australia has had the hottest July on record since 1910,” she said.

"The Emerald airport recorded a new highest July mean daily maximum temperature of 25.8°C.

"The previous record was 24.6°C recorded in 2013.

"It was a very warm start to winter.”

Ms Bettio said the cooler nights were associated with diverted cold fronts flowing to the south rather than north.

Other towns in the region recorded the hottest and coolest July temperatures in 20 years or more.

Springsure recorded its highest July maximum mean temperature since 1947, while Barcaldine recorded its highest July minimum temperature since 1993.

The other noticable difference to last winter was lack of rain.

However Ms Bettio said a dry winter isn't anything out of the ordinary.

"Winter is considered the driest season,” Ms Bettio said. "Last July Emerald airport recorded 133mm, the highest for July at that site.”

The contrast to this year's July rainfall is stark to say the least with Emerald airport recording a mere 6.6mm of rainfall.

Chickpea yield not as grand as the last

THIS time last year, Central Queensland growers were looking forward to one of their biggest chickpea yields ever. This year, growers haven't been so lucky, after being dealt a warm and dry winter. In particular, a lack of winter rain, will mean crop yields will hardly even compare to last years.

Spackman Iker Ag Consulting agronomist Graham Spackman said the chickpea yield can't compare to last years, but will hover around the average.

"It will be down by about 50 to 60%,” he said.

"However, that will only put crops slightly below the long term average yield.”

Harvesting will start in coming weeks, and will be in full swing by mid September.

"The early to mid year wheat is getting close to harvest,” Mr Spackman said.

"Chickpeas are getting closer, crops that were planted late April, early May are starting to turn and ripen.

"They will be harvested around the end of the month, the first week or two of September.”

Frost damage in the last two weeks will also affect some crops.

CQ 2017 winter climate

June

Min: 5.4°C (Avg, 10)

Max: 27.3°C (Avg, 24.9)

July

Min: 5.4°C (Avg, 10.6)

Max: 29.9°C (Avg, 25.8)

August

Min: 4.4°C (Avg, 10.6)

Max: 30°C (Avg, 27.1)