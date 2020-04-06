Cooler mornings are here to stay

CHILLY: The Central Highlands region can expect cool, sunny days for the rest of the week.

COOLER nights and fresh mornings are expected to continue across the region as winter months approach.

Emerald recorded a below average temperature of 16.7 degrees overnight, while Rolleston hit a low of 11.6 degrees.

While still cool, Clermont and Moranbah remained above their monthly averages at 18.6 degrees and 21.1 degrees respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said the low temperatures could be attributed to the dryer air around the region and the low wind strength.

“If there’s minimum wind, the temperatures can really dip,” he said.

Most of the region can expect maximum temperatures in the low 30s for the rest of the week, although mornings will remain “cooler than normal”.

“Around midday you will be expecting it to be relatively average for this time of year,” Mr Markworth said.

“But it will feel like temperatures are cooler.”

He said the region was “absolutely” seeing the start of winter temperatures, which would continue to decline throughout the season.

“The temperature drops don’t all happen at once and they don’t always stay,” Mr Markworth said.

“We get these bursts of cool air coming in from the south.

“What you’ll start to see, with each burst it will just get cooler and cooler.

“You get exceptionally cooler nights.

“You’ll see it dip up and down, but the general trend is down towards winter.”