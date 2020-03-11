Menu
FRESH: Cooler mornings have been seen across the Central Highlands this week. Picture John Grainger
Cooler mornings expected to continue across the region

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
TOPS of 32 degrees have been a welcomed change, bringing crisp, cool mornings across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy says the cooler temperatures are expected to continue for the next week and possibly longer.

“We have seen some fairly cool conditions over the last few days and it is expected to continue into the next week,” he said.

“It looks like a pretty stable situation over the next week or so.”

A pleasant change from tops of 40 degrees, Mr Kennedy said the current maximum temperatures were a degree or two below the March average.

“That’s been caused by some south to south easterly winds pushing up some colder air across southern Queensland,” he said.

“And we do have a fairly strong high over Tasmania that’s really helping to maintain that south to south easterly wind flow.”

He said a tropical low over the Coral Sea is expected to form a tropical cyclone and move east, well off shore, and “will really help to keep the skies clear” and maintain the cooler temperatures.

Locals can expect the reduction in humidity to continue with cooler mornings and nights.

Emerald will see lows of 19 degrees for the rest of the week with a top of 31 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

