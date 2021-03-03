Cop allegedly seriously bashed while on duty

A Gladstone Detective Sergeant was allegedly repeatedly assaulted while on duty by a 23-year-old Toolooa man.

A prominent Gladstone police officer is battling a potentially serious medical condition after he was allegedly repeatedly bashed while on duty by an intoxicated man.

The incident occurred last November when the officer and his colleagues attended a West Gladstone residence investigating a dangerous driving complaint involving a Holden Commodore utility.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Detective Sergeant remained on leave.

After spending time in hospital, the father of two is currently under the care of a vascular specialist for the treatment of a potentially serious blood clot, family has confirmed.

“Police were called to Larsen Street, West Gladstone, on November 28 about 11pm in relation to a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner,” the QPS spokesman said.

“When police arrived they located the vehicle, however the driver was not there.

“As they were waiting, the man associated with the vehicle returned, however he failed to provide his name when requested to by police.”

A 23-year-old Toolooa man will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court after he allegedly assaulted two police officers while they were on duty.

It is then police allege things turned violent.

“It will be alleged he then became aggressive and abusive and struggled with police,” the spokesman said.

“Police will also allege the man punched the Detective Sergeant and another officer and wrestled with police.

“As a result the man was arrested and was taken to Gladstone watchhouse and then was transported to hospital for observation of some minor injuries.

“The Detective Sergeant and another officer sustained cuts, abrasions and bruising after repeatedly being punched.”

A Toolooa man is facing a raft of charges over the alleged incident.

“A 23-year-old Toolooa man was initially charged with two counts of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, obstruct police and failing to provide a specimen of breath,” the QPS spokesman said.

“His first appearance in court was on January 11, when his matters were adjourned and he was given bail.

“He will reappear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on March 9.

“A charge may be upgraded when he next appears in court.”

