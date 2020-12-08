Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
News

Cop arrested over child sexual assault allegations

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer will face court tomorrow after being charged by Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

In September, officers from the PSC Investigations Unit established Strike Force Yalu to investigate reports of misconduct of an officer attached to Northern Region.

Following extensive inquiries, the 29-year-old male senior constable was arrested about 8.30am on Tuesday, December 8 and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse child aged between 14 and 16.

The officer, who is currently suspended without pay, has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

child sex offences lismore local court northern rivers crime police arrest
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Premium Content CQ artist ‘chuffed’ to have artwork displayed at gardens

        Art & Theatre The piece celebrates the resilience of the community and will be installed as part of a $20k council project.

        Question mark over future of CQ mine

        Premium Content Question mark over future of CQ mine

        Business A mining giant is reportedly in talks with its workforce over the future of its...

        PHOTOS: Emerald and Maryborough basketball teams in action

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Emerald and Maryborough basketball teams in action

        Basketball Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition held in Rockhampton over the...

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments