Cop spitter: ‘I don’t call myself Australian’

SUNSHINE Coast Indigenous activist Leilani Clarke who spits at and assaults police she calls "white dogs" says she's a victim of "colonial oppression".

Clarke, 20, has been convicted four times this year of assaulting paramedics or police, one of whom she kneed in the testicles.

Clarke also called a female officer a "white c**t", stole from a suburban 7-Eleven, and smashed up a suburban house.

But she has described a series of reports on her court appearances as "s**t" and "colonial propaganda".

And she says "I don't even call myself Australian".

Talking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIISFM, Clarke described court reports as "disgusting".

"(There is) a situation of oppression. These articles are used to justify 250 years of colonisation," Clarke said. "These articles enable that."

Clarke claims to suffer from "transgenerational trauma", inherited tough her indigenous DNA and from complex post traumatic stress disorder.

She admitted to Kyle Sandilands that she had consumed "alcohol definitely" before each of the assaults.

But she said "I don't need to validate myself.

"I want to say sorry to my mob. With any of these articles I never intended to hurt anyone ... and force my intentions on a collective."

Clarke also described Australia Day as "symbolic genocide" and that current adoption of Aboriginal children could recreate the Stolen Generation.

"Aboriginal kids are going to be taken off their parents again," she told Kyle and Jackie. "Adoption parents, the majority are white."

News.com.au exclusively reported Clarke had come before magistrates in Sydney for assaulting officers three times since she appeared in a Queensland court in January.

Clarke, who is a member of Fraser Island's Butchulla community, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Local Court to attacking police while drunk at a nightclub.

At the Hervey Bay watchhouse, said, "F**k off you sl*t" before kicking an officer, and later pleading guilty to cannabis possession.

Clarke told Kyle and Jackie she couldn't remember much of the assaults.

In March, she assaulted a paramedic and said "f**k you white dogs" after being found lying in a shop front window on Parramatta Road, Annandale, an inner city Sydney suburb.

It was after 4am, and Clarke gave incoherent responses to a standard "what is the day, month, year" question.

She then spat on a policeman, screaming "I've got three more degrees than you'll ever have".

In June this year, Clarke spat at police and kneed an officer in the testicles after stealing a $7 chicken curry from a 7-Eleven at Marrickville, in Sydney's inner west.

Two days after that assault, on June 28, officers answered a call at 1.40am in the nearby suburb of Forest Lodge, according to new police documents seen by news.com.au.

During the phone call, the responding officer could hear "what sounded like an argument and the sound of smashing items".

When police arrived at the terrace house, Clarke was outside on the footpath with others.

When police entered the house they found "broken chairs and scattered household items littering the floors", court papers seen by news.com.au said.

Other people present at the scene told police Clarke had suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and had "lapsed into a mental health episode".

Clarke told Kyle and Jackie O she was "seeing a psychiatrist" and "taking anti-psycho drugs".

She said she had realised that "definitely alcohol doesn't benefit me", that she had since grown up and that "people change".

She agreed with Sandilands that replacing Australia Day awith another when "people go and shet s**t-faced like Anzac Day".

"What does Australia Day even mean?" Clarke said on air.

"If it holds some significance to Australian society, that is colonial postmodernism.

"I don't even call myself Australian."

