The officer was driving a marked police car.
Crime

Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

by Angie Raphael
29th Sep 2020 2:19 PM

A Perth policeman who was not authorised to chase a driver when he allegedly reached a speed of 171km/h has been charged with reckless driving.

Police say the officer had been trying to stop a motorcycle in Baldivis about 8.30am on June 16, but he allegedly drove at excessive speed without being properly authorised.

"The officer was on duty and driving a marked police vehicle at the time," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It will be further alleged the officer drove at 171km/h in a 100km/h speed zone."

The 31-year-old senior constable from the Traffic Enforcement Group will face Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

He has been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his court matter.

Originally published as Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

crime dangerous driving police

