Cop charged with murder of Sarah Everard

Armed cop Wayne Couzens has tonight been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens, 48, will appear in custody at Westminster magistrates' court on Saturday morning.

In an unusual departure from normal protocol, the Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges instead of police.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said, "Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police related to the death of Sarah Everard, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Wayne Couzens with murder and kidnapping.

"He will appear at Westminster magistrates' court tomorrow for his first hearing."

Tonight it emerged that Couzens was taken to hospital again for a second time with head injuries.

He went back to St George's Hospital, where he was taken for the first time in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following the second incident, Couzens was taken back to Wandsworth police station and charged tonight with the kidnap and murder of Sarah.

Couzens, attached to the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection branch, is alleged to have abducted 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah last Wednesday.

Police officer Wayne Couzens. Picture: Supplied

He is thought to have been a late entrant to the police, joining around 10 years ago after previously working at a family garage repairs business in Dover.

She was last seen alive on a doorbell camera at 9.30pm in Clapham, South West London, walking home alone from a friend's house back to her home in Brixton.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave today said his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of Sarah after her body was found.

The family of Sarah Everard later paid tribute to their "bright and beautiful daughter and sister".

In a statement, Sarah's family said, "Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister.

"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.

"We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, "My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Sarah, her family and friends at this unbearable time.

"Many women have shared their stories and concerns online since Sarah's disappearance last week.

"These are so powerful because each and every woman can relate."

