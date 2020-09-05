Menu
Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
