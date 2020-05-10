Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cop slams ‘despicable’ spitters amid virus pandemic

by KATE BANVILLE
10th May 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COVID-19 dangers have added to the angst and anger of police after two officers were spat on in less than 24 hours in Townsville.

One female officer was spat in the face while assisting paramedics on a patient escort just hours after a woman spat on another female constable's arm while attending a job in Heatley.

District Duty Officer Acting Sergeant Robert Dusha said it was an act of blatant disrespect and simply "despicable".

"Not only is it unlawful, it's disgusting," Sgt Dusha said.

"There are a number of diseases that can be transmitted by bodily fluids through mucus membranes on the face.

"Spitting on an officer is despicable and taken very seriously."

coronaviruspromo

 

In Queensland, spitting on an officer is considered assault and a person, if found guilty can face up to 14 years imprisonment.

Due to coronavirus, offenders also face further enforcement action under the Public Health Act for breach of public health directions.

Sgt Dusha said disease test orders can be placed on the offender in line with the police policy.

He said the wait for test results only added personal stress for an officer.

"It takes over their personal lives in a number of ways, there's the stress of not knowing if they've contracted a disease as well as potentially being stood down from duties while they await results," he said.

Originally published as Cop slams 'despicable' spitters amid virus pandemic

coronavirus crime spitting spitting at police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds promises a wild ride

        Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        premium_icon Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        Health A report on the exercise has been uncovered, showing eerie similarities with the...

        Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        premium_icon Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        News The relaxed restrictions come into place on Sunday.

        Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        premium_icon Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        Health One of the worker’s condition has improved to ‘good’.