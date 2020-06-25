Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
News

Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

buncourt bundaberg court qps queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tieri chilli jerky a rustic delight

        premium_icon Tieri chilli jerky a rustic delight

        News ‘Homemade with love’ is the philosophy underpinning Catherine Windsor’s beef jerky.

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News QLD border restrictions: What latest spike means for borders

        ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        premium_icon ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        Health Government using ‘deadly tactics’ to cut health costs

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020