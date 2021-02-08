Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

Police have been called to reports of multiple stabbings at a Northern NSW property.

Two people have been flown to hospital for treatment after reports of a multiple stabbing incident on the Northern Rivers on Sunday night.

A NSW Police spokesman said a emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at a property on Tyalgum Rd, Eungella about 9pm.

"Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attended and have set up crime scene," he said.

"A 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been flown by rescue helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Both are in a serious but stable condition.

"The man is under police guard, and the incident is being treated as domestic related.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

