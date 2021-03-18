Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Cops charge teen after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Wrong advice given over AstraZeneca vaccine before backflip

        CQUni study finds coal mining ‘increasingly questionable’

        Premium Content CQUni study finds coal mining ‘increasingly questionable’

        News Why researchers say the industry’s lucrative pay packets will be overshadowed by...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who to turn to in times of despair

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who to turn to in times of despair

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.