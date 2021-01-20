Menu
Cops drop charge against border breach accused

by Vanessa Marsh
20th Jan 2021 1:43 PM
A lawyer representing one of three women accused of breaching the state's strict border conditions says police have agreed to drop one of the charges against her client.

Olivia Winnie Muranga, 20, Haja Uma Timbo, 21, and Diana Lasu, 21, were each charged with one count of fraud and one of producing false or misleading documents last year.

But defence lawyer Jamiee-Lee Jessop this morning told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that prosecutors had agreed to drop the fraud charge against Ms Timbo.

She said her client would plead guilty to the remaining charge.

 

Haja Timbo will plead guilty to producing false or misleading documents, her lawyer says. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
Defence lawyer Ben Taylor appeared for Lasu and asked for her case to be adjourned, saying he was still waiting for police to disclose some body worn camera footage and written notes in relation to the case.

Lasu and Timbo's matters were adjourned for a further mention in February and Timbo was also listed for sentence on March 26.

Muranga's case is expected to be mentioned later this morning.

It's alleged the trio travelled to Melbourne in July where they hosted an Airbnb party in a Melbourne CBD apartment despite the city being in hard lockdown.

Two days later they allegedly lied to get back into Queensland and flew back through Sydney, meaning they did not have to isolate.

It's understood Muranga and Lasu were infected with COVID-19 and moved around the community while infected with the coronavirus for eight days before they were detected by authorities and placed under police-guard in hospital.

Defence lawyer Ellen Wood represented Ms Muranga and asked for her case to be adjourned to allow more time for prosecutors to consider submissions.

Her case will be mentioned again in February.

None of the women were in court for today's mention.

 

