Cops offer $250k reward to catch Tina Greer’s killer

IT'S the $250,000 question: Did Tina Greer's killer take his secret to the grave or is a murderer still on the loose?

Queensland Police will on Friday announce a massive reward for information in to the cold case murder investigation of the Gold Coast mum, who vanished without a trace eight years ago.

Ms Greer was 32 when she dropped her young daughter at a friend's place and headed west to Spicer's Gap to visit her boyfriend, patched Finks bikie Les 'Grumpy' Sharman.

Her family never saw her again.

Sharman was immediately treated as a person of interest by police but was never arrested in connection to the case and in a tragic twist, he was killed in a car accident in the Gold Coast hinterland in November 2018.

Water Police search Lake Moogerah for Tina Greer’s body. Picture: Guy Creighton

Speaking about the case for the first time since Sharman's death, detectives have told The Courier-Mail how they refuse to give up in the search for Ms Greer's killer and their hopes that a mystery informant who offered vital clues in a call to the State homicide squad six years ago will again come forward.

Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of Ms Greer's disappearance.

Sharman initially told police she visited his home as planned on January 18, 2012 but left about 9.30am the next day.

Her car, a maroon Holden Commodore, was later found locked in the car park of the nearby Governor's Chair Lookout and none of her valuables were missing.

Tina Greer was last seen in January 2012.

Detective Inspector Dave Briese from the Ipswich Crime Group said Sharman's death had not weakened the resolve of police to solve the case and believes other people were involved in Ms Greer's disappearance.

"He (Sharman) was certainly a person of interest because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance but we still believe there were other people that were either indirectly or directly involved in the disappearance of Tina," he said.

"It's important that we find out who was responsible, not just for the likely murder but also for anyone who assisted during or after.

"We would like to find Tina, to give closure to her family and peace for Tina as well.

"There is always someone who knows something and in the right circumstances, find their conscience and divulge certain things to police, to bring the right people to justice."

Les “Grumpy” Sharman was a “person of interest” in Tina Greer’s disappearance until his untimely death in a car accident.

He also appealed for a person who called homicide detectives with an anonymous tip-off in 2014 to reach out again.

"It was quite late at night and it was a male person who provided information that he had been aware that two persons were responsible for the murder of Tina and the disposing of her remains," he said.

"That person is still out there most likely and we would ask them to reconnect with police."

He said the person gave some specific details, but not enough to produce any evidence.

Tina Greer’s father Phil hopes the reward can bring some closure for the family.

Ms Greer's father Phil said he hoped the reward would inspire someone to come forward.

"When he (Sharman) died, I thought he would take the truth with him, but hopefully someone out there knows something," he said.

"It would be nice to get some closure, to know what happened."

In addition to the cash reward, police are also offering criminal indemnity for anyone who provides information which could lead to a conviction in the case.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.