Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Man tasered, cops hurt during arrest in Surfers Paradise
Man tasered, cops hurt during arrest in Surfers Paradise
Crime

Cops punched, slammed into wall in dramatic Gold Coast arrest

by Greg Stolz
29th Oct 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two cops have allegedly been assaulted trying to arrest a man during a violent arrest on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police say that just before 10.30pm Wednesday, the officers were talking to a man who was behaving suspiciously on Beach Road in Surfers Paradise when he allegedly became aggressive towards them.

"While in the process of being handcuffed, the man allegedly became violent and punched the two officers, pushed one onto the road and the other into a wall," a spokesman said.

"One of the senior constables deployed his Taser to subdue the man, who was then arrested with the assistance of additional police.

"Officers subsequently searched the man and located a small amount of drugs."

The two male senior constables, aged 29 and 40, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One officer suffered lacerations to his knee while the other sustained facial grazing.

A 26-year-old NSW man has been charged with two counts each of serious assault of a police officer (wilful obstruction) and serious assault of police officer causing bodily harm.

He was also charged with possessing a dangerous drug and other substances.

The man has been refused police bail and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Originally published as Cops punched, slammed into wall in dramatic Gold Coast arrest

More Stories

arrest crime gold coast police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

        News A Central Queensland man was identified as the victim of the fatal early morning collision.

        Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        Premium Content Labor blasted for opposing power station feasibility study

        News The LNP’s passionate resource industry advocates were outraged Labor tried again to...

        Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        Premium Content Brothers strike gold in CQ with six nuggets worth $16K

        News Prospectors call for more areas to open across the state after finding their...

        WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

        Premium Content WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

        Weather The latest weather warning is one of many to be issued over the past six days.