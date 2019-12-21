Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS
News

Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

Ali Kuchel
by
21st Dec 2019 11:05 AM

POLICE have released images of a car part that may be related to the fatal hit-and-run that killed Julie Thomsen las week.

The Gatton mum was killed when struck by a car on the Warrego Highway between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 14.

Investigators are seeking information to help identify the make and model of the vehicle that lost the pictured parts.

Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS

It is believed Julie, 36, was with another person, when they were walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may know the driver, to contact police to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who was on the Warrego Highway last Sunday night with dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS

More Stories

Show More
fatal hatton vale hit and run warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        News Money raised at Coles will be split between several charities to support children and young people.

        ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        premium_icon ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        News An Emerald mine worker has slammed his former employers after learning a week...

        Hot Christmas coming to Central Highlands

        Hot Christmas coming to Central Highlands

        News Santa will be sweating on Christmas Day as he passes over the Central Highlands and...

        CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        premium_icon CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        News 170 mine contract workers were left without jobs after the mine entered voluntary...