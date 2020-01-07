Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
What he had to grain is unclear, but a man who allegedly stole food products worth thousands of dollars has landed in himself in a sticky situation.
What he had to grain is unclear, but a man who allegedly stole food products worth thousands of dollars has landed in himself in a sticky situation.
Offbeat

Cops rice to bring ‘food thief’ to boil

7th Jan 2020 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It's a bizarre loot of stolen food products worth thousands of dollars, including several large bags of rice that would have taken serious muscle to steal and an army to eat.

But there it is, neatly stacked on the living room floor of northeastern suburbs home, more than a week after it was stolen from a Wingfield warehouse.

Police tracked the haul to a Wynn Vale house after a man raided the Cox St storage facility sometime between December 27-29.

What the man allegedly responsible had to grain is unclear, but the 28-year-old from Broadview now finds himself in a sticky situation.

He was reported for serious criminal trespass and theft.

He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date, where justice will be served.

crime food police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police officer shows off impressive roping skills on the job

        premium_icon Police officer shows off impressive roping skills on the job

        News Community members have named a regional police officer the ‘next roping champ’.

        Light rain overnight in Central Highlands

        Light rain overnight in Central Highlands

        News There is the possibility of more this afternoon.

        NAMED: People to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: People to face Emerald court today

        News A number of people are expected to appear at Emerald court.

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        News Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate the buggy.