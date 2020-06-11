Coronavirus claims 80 more jobs at CQ mine

ABOUT 80 mining jobs have been cut at TerraCom’s Blair Athol mine in Clermont, the company has confirmed.

TerraCom chief executive Danny McCarthy said it was “an extremely sad and disappointing time for everyone involved”.

It is understood the 80 workers let go were a mix of direct TerraCom employees and permanent employees of contractor, Linked Mining.

In an update to the ASX last month, the company said it was taking “decisive action to ensure it is appropriately placed to withstand these unprecedented ongoing market uncertainties” caused by coronavirus.

More stories:

Resource jobs bonanza: 300 positions available in Mackay

Major plan to save resource projects and jobs

Miner’s national training program launches in Mackay

The company has cut an entire truck and excavator mining fleet, with the remaining truck and excavator fleet reverted to a five-day dayshift roster.

Hundreds of mining jobs have been slashed across several Central Queensland mine sites in recent weeks amid a collapse in thermal and coking coal prices.

The sites affected include Peabody’s Coppabella Mine, Middlemount Mine and Carborough Downs.

This week, it was revealed up to 80 jobs had also been cut at Anglo American’s Dawson Mine.

Mr McCarthy said reduced production at Blair Athol was necessary to ensure the mine remained profitable during “these uncertain times”.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been unprecedented and for this reason TerraCom must implement responsible, proactive measures now to provide the best outcome for all stakeholders,” he said.

“The mine plan will continue to be assessed to ascertain any further changes to the production profile in light of the current economic environment.”

TerraCom acquired the Blair Athol mine for just a $1 in 2016 through its subsidiary Orion from the Rio Tinto-managed Blair Athol Coal joint venture.