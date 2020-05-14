Coronavirus restrictions to ease in Central Highlands

FREEDOM: Skate parks will open on Saturday, along with libraries and outdoor gyms.

FREEDOM: Skate parks will open on Saturday, along with libraries and outdoor gyms.

LIMITS on leisure will be partially lifted in the Central Highlands this week, allowing the use of public playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor gyms, and libraries.

On Saturday, May 16, libraries, outdoor playground equipment and gyms, and skate parks will open with a ten-person limit.

Town halls and art galleries will remain closed until further notice. Public pools will stay closed for winter.

Central Highlands Regional Council CEO Scott Mason said that despite the increased freedom, residents should keep public health in mind.

“It’s important that we remember these re-openings aren’t an open-the-floodgates scenario,” he said.

“People of all ages must work together, be courteous and kind to share these areas whilst sticking to social distancing guidelines and the limits as directed by the Queensland Government.

“Restrictions may tighten again if people do not abide by the rules, so let’s do this together, do the what’s right and enjoy what we can.”

Communities general manager John McDougall said the council was working with sports clubs that use council grounds to get the clubs going again.

“Many sports clubs have already been in touch and some have demonstrated sound operational plans under social distancing guidelines,” he said.

“As each club achieves permission to operate in line with Queensland Government rules, they can re-open and we support and guide them in doing so.”

Mr McDougall said it was likely that clubs would temporarily operate differently from normal.

“There will be things like rotational booking systems, no indoor gatherings at clubhouses and bathroom cleaning routines,” he said.

“We ask that people get in touch with their club for details and respect that they’re going the extra mile to bring their sport back to the community – don’t mess it up for them.”