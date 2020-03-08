Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek mine have been tested for coronavirus.
Two staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek mine have been tested for coronavirus.
News

Coronavirus test results return for Hail Creek mine staff

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS fears at Glencore’s Hail Creek mine have been quashed, following the return of negative test results.

On March 6 two staff members at the Central Queensland mine were isolated due to flu-like symptoms.

The mine sent a memorandum to all employees yesterday, informing them the staff members had recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who had recently travelled overseas.

The staff members were isolated as a precautionary measure.

This morning, Glencore has confirmed both tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) have returned negative and operations at Hail Creek would continue.

“All Glencore operations will continue to follow the advice of medical practitioners and relevant health authorities with respect to COVID-19,” a spokesman for the company said.

“It is our key priority to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees.

“We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans when necessary.”

Glencore engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide and plan response measures at the mine.

Three people have now died from coronavirus in Australia, following the death of an 82-year-old man in Sydney on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in Australia had risen to 74.

central queensland mines coronavirus coronavirus mackay glencore hail creek mine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health An intensive care doctor has labelled the coronavirus as a “viral tornado”, warning the disease could have unparalleled impacts on Queensland.

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        Divers clear ‘sludge’ from drinking water system

        premium_icon Divers clear ‘sludge’ from drinking water system

        Council News Divers have emerged from Clermont’s murky water system, as council promises to...

        Nutrition education coming to a QCWA branch near you

        premium_icon Nutrition education coming to a QCWA branch near you

        News The workshops are designed to improve health and nutrition literacy.