Coronavirus testing criteria broadened in Central Highlands

MORE TESTING: Kirstyn Goni, Tracy O'Flanagan and Dr Ewen McPhee at the rural respiratory clinic in Emerald.

CORONAVIRUS testing has expanded in the Central Highlands in accordance with State Government guidelines.

Anybody with a fever of 38 degrees or higher, a history of fever, or a sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath can now be tested.

Previously, tests were reserved for overseas travellers who had flu symptoms and those who had contact with an infected person and then developed symptoms themselves.

Emerald Medical Group clinical education coordinator Wendy McPhee said the more testing, the better.

“Any patients with respiratory symptoms can now be tested,” she said. “Previously it was limited to certain groups, like return travellers.

“Initially they were targeting the patients that were most likely to be positive for COVID-19 to manage the availability of testing kits and not overwhelming the system. Because there are now less return travellers, they’ve broadened the criteria.

“The testing will allow us to pick up cases that maybe wouldn’t have been tested in the past. Hopefully we’ll be getting all the cases.”

About 180 patients have been tested at the Medical Group’s respiratory clinic. There have been no positive cases.

Government advice is that people should be isolated pending their test results.

A Facebook post by the clinic read: “Essentially anyone with symptoms above [history of fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath] now qualifies, please don’t stay at home wondering.”

The Emerald Medical Group can be reached at 4986 7400.