Crime

Coronavirus: Why man’s excuse for travelling didn’t cut it

Jodie Callcott
28th Apr 2020 1:49 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE continue to crackdown on people breaking coronavirus rules on the Tweed.

A man has been fined twice within days after breaching the Public Health Act.

Police caught the man sitting in his car at Devine's Lookout carpark at Ocean Shores on April 25.

Before police questioned the 24-year-old they allegedly saw him throw a home made bong on the ground.

The man allegedly had marijuana leaf in the front passenger footwell.

A spokesman from the Tweed Byron Police District said when officers asked why he left his house, he said, "To chill out".

He was fined $1000 for breaching the Public Health Act.

The man was also fined $1000 four days prior after being stopped by police at Murwillumbah for non-essential travel.

A Sydney man used the same excuse for breaching coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

Police allegedly found the man at a Dawes Point address and when asked why he was there, he said, "To smoke and chill out".

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with possess a prohibited drug and not comply with noticed direction.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 15.

Tweed Daily News

