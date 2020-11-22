Corrupt cop claim: Sacking ‘only appropriate punishment’

A veteran Queensland cop who allegedly acted corruptly when she told a colleague to let an interstate police officer off without breath testing him and then lied about it to protect her career and blame others, should be stripped of her badge, the state's corruption watchdog says.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is taking disciplinary action against Detective Senior Constable Naomi C'Ann Shearer, 51, from Parrearra, in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, alleging her sacking is the "only appropriate punishment" for her corrupt conduct and "gross dishonesty".

CCC boss Alan MacSporran told Acting Deputy Commissioner Tony Wright last year that he was taking over the corruption investigation into Constable Shearer to maintain public confidence.

The QPS brass had offered to reduce her pay by a paltry amount - from Senior Constable 2.8 to Senior Constable 2.5 for a year - but the CCC rejected this as "wholly inadequate".

The CCC has submitted to QCAT that Constable Shearer, who has been in the force since 2003, should be found to have acted corruptly when she influenced another police officer not to breath test retired Victorian Police sergeant Kevin Perry, from Thornbury, outside the Alexandra Headlands Surf Lifesaving Club on Alexandra Parade in Mooloolaba on July 27, 2016.

The CCC argued that evidence given to QCAT, including that taken from body cameras and interviews with police colleagues, proved Constable Shearer had improperly conferred a benefit on Perry.

The CCC also argues that evidence was potentially strong enough to have Constable Shearer slapped with a criminal charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice because she "attempted to exonerate herself and to pass the culpability onto other officers" during disciplinary interviews with the police ethical standards.

The QCAT heard Constable Shearer was called to assist two uniformed officers who had pulled over Perry for making an illegal U-turn while driving with his wife and daughter in his white Nissan Tiida hire car at about 8.30pm.

Perry told the two uniformed young officers that he had been drinking at Alexandra Headlands surf club and had had two glasses of wine.

The tribunal heard that the uniformed police officer said Perry "flashed a Victoria Police identification card" at her.

Constable Shearer is later alleged to have counselled a second officer to not breath test Perry. She was initially charged with a criminal charge of misconduct in public office by doing an act in abuse of authority but prosecutors dropped this charge and replaced it with a lesser charge of refusal by a public officer to perform duty.

Constable Shearer pleaded guilty to this charge in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in December 2018 and was fined $2000 with no conviction recorded.

No date for hearing has been set but it is expected in coming months. The CCC is due to file further submissions in the QCAT by December