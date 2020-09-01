Corrupt driving instructor took money to pass student

A corrupt driving instructor took $450 to pass a student who had repeatedly failed because he sympathised with him, a court has heard.

Masoud Rad, 46, of Ridgehaven, has pleaded guilty to abuse of public office for the March 2018 offence.

The District Court on Tuesday heard Rad, who had been a driving instructor and assessor, was paid $450 by a male student who should have instantly failed his vehicle on road test - the last step before getting a provisional licence - multiple times.

Rad's counsel said while he was entitled to payment for the work, he continued the test and later gave him a pass mark.

Masoud Rad outside the Elizabeth Magistrates Court. Picture: AAP/ Keryn Stevens

He said Rad had a "somewhat challenging upbringing" in Iraq and Iran as a Kurd and he saw similarities in his student that "moved" him to "take an unduly sympathetic approach".

The lawyer said that could show Rad was not "solely profiteering" but that he was "prepared to act with an inappropriate level of partiality and compassion".

He said the "benefit to him was small in dollar value".

"One can perhaps readily imagine, with the benefit of hindsight, it's not difficult for Mr Rad to appreciate that this was a most incautious and, indeed, inappropriate course to take," his lawyer said.

He said Rad had "considerable regret" that he would "throw away what was otherwise a prospect rich … career for the sake of a few hundred dollars".

Prosecutor Gary Phillips said there was a "risk to the community" in people being cleared to drive when they should have failed.

Mr Phillips said the driver falsely passed by Rad failed another three driving tests after his licence was revoked.

He said it was "serious offending" that required a jail sentence.

Rad's lawyer asked that any jail term be suspended, or he enter into a good behaviour bond.

The matter will return for sentencing later this month.

