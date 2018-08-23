Costs crippling as business dries up

SUPPORT: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki and pub owner Chris Turner at the Union Hotel, Blackall.

THINGS are looking grim for Union Hotel owner Chris Turner, who described this year as the worst he has had in seven years.

"It's always bad at the beginning of the year. This year was probably the worst,” he said.

"It's all to do with the drought, everyone is tightening up.”

The Blackall Pub owner described the region as "extremely dry” and "well and truly in grip”.

"There was a little bit of rain earlier in the year and since then spending has cut off and the town has really suffered,” he said.

"Spending is well and truly down. We are probably in excess of $6000 a week down.

"The whole business side of the town is definitely suffering.”

He said his business was not the only one affected.

"It doesn't matter what business you've got, we're all in the same boat,” he said.

"Even food stores are down on what they normally are. People are being more careful with what they buy and how much they eat.

"We are going through tourist season but even the tourists this year aren't spending as much. They seem to be more just window shopping and moving on.”

On top of struggling with the effects of the drought, Mr Turner also said he was paying upwards of $3600 a year for his commercial hotel licence, which he deemed "unfair”.

"Our licensing fees are exactly the same as big hotels in the city,” he said.

"You've also got electricity in amongst that, which is about $5500 a quarter.

"Before the drought I would have had the money, but lately you just don't have that money sitting there waiting.

"You just don't get people on a Friday night like you used to. It's all dropped off.”

Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki joined Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar on a tour of Western Queensland pubs this week to discuss the commercial hotel licensing rates.

"Amazingly, the Yaraka Hotel, with a population of 12 and a total catchment of just 117 people, pays the same amount for their licence as the Breakfast Creek Hotel in Brisbane, with a population of over two million,” Mr Millar said.

"This isn't a new issue, however, with the Katter Party initiating a bill to reduce the cost for small rural pubs down to $360 a year.

"However, the Government has dragged their heels on the issue since it was introduced in March 2017. All the while Western Queensland pubs are doing it tough.”

A spokesperson for the Queensland Attorney-General said due to the election, the bill needed to be resubmitted to be considered by the new government.

"The State Government is currently considering the Liquor (Rural Hotels Concession) Bill which was introduced to Parliament on May 2, 2018. The Bill has been referred to the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee, which is the normal process for a bill of this nature and done according to standard timelines.

"The committee will consider the bill according to its remit and is due to report by November 5, 2018.”