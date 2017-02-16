Cotton trial reports promising outlook

POSITIVE news from cotton picking throughout the region continues after Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD) reported a promising result following the pick of its first variety research trial of the season.

The trial which was located at Cowal Agriculture's Brayland property, near Emerald, was planted in August taking advantage of the wider planting window created by the latest generation of biotechnology traits in new cotton seed varieties.

The trial investigated four new varieties of seed containing the new Bollgard 3 technology and is part of a program used to benchmark different varieties and highlight successful management practices.

CSD Extension and Development Agronomist Sam Lee said the results of the trial were looking promising.

"We watered up on the August 21, after planting an average of 15 seeds per metre,” he said.

"We had good establishment, however the crop encountered heavy insect pressure during early to mid season and into flowering. This resulted in some loss of retention, but the crop managed to put some good fruit on towards the top part of the plant.”

Overall CSD reported warm and dry weather at the end of the season allowed for a clean defoliation and excellent picking conditions.

Although firm results can't be recorded yet, indications from yield monitors in the cotton picker suggest promising results.