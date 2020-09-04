Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
4th Sep 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trolley fight in a Coles meat aisle left a woman bruised after she coughed on another woman.

Amanda Gail Lee pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

In August 2018 Lee was shopping in North Lakes Coles.

The court heard she and 28-year-old woman were near each other in the meat aisle and the 28-year-old coughed towards Lee.

letterspromo

The two got into an argument and began pushing their trolleys at each other.

The court heard the 28-year-old called Lee a "stupid b****" and Lee rammed her trolley into the other ladies leg causing bruising.

The court heard the case was "unusual" as Lee had not initiated the fight but had caused the injury.

Only a week before the offence Lee had changed medication which contributed to her behaviour on the day.

The court heard Lee had not committed any offences in the since the incident.

She was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Cough sparks vicious shopping trolley showdown

coles crime offbeat shopping trolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but one of Mackay’s biggest roads is about to open to traffic.

        Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

        Premium Content Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

        Careers More than 10 traineeships and apprenticeships are available for young people and...

        Cattle to take over busy CQ highway for months

        Premium Content Cattle to take over busy CQ highway for months

        Rural Drivers encouraged to be patient as 2000 head of cattle journey across the...

        Outback fashion brand honours inspirational rural women

        Premium Content Outback fashion brand honours inspirational rural women

        Fashion & Beauty The vibrant colourful shirts represent eight women in agriculture