Could it be Migaloo? White whale snapped by photographer

Photos taken at a popular beach have sparked the question as the beloved white whale migrates north.

A LUCKY photographer might have snapped elusive white whale Migaloo of the coast of North Stradbroke Island this week.

Leanne Metters shared a photo of a stark white whale tail as it appeared from waters off Point Lookout Tuesday afternoon, sparking chatter the while humpback whale is in Moreton Bay.

A lucky photographer might well have caught a snap of famous white wale Migaloo off North Stradbroke Island yesterday. Picture: Leanne Metters

North Stradbroke Island is a whale watching haven this time of year, offering prime locations to glimpse the gigantic creatures on migration.

There had been reports earlier this week the whale was on its way north to Moreton waters but there have also been reported sightings of a white wale a little further south yesterday - just off the northern NSW coast.

Migaloo putting on a show for passengers and crew aboard Silversonic, Quicksilver’s Port Douglas based dive and snorkel vessel last year. Picture: Indepth Photography, Quicksilver

The whale is currently on migration north to the Great Barrier Reef for breeding season, which means keen eyes have been scanning waters across the northern NSW coast, the Gold Coast and now Moreton Bay.

Official tracking sight Migaloo.org.au this morning shared recent photos a white whale off the central NSW coast however was yet to confirm if the whale was indeed Migaloo.

"The recent sightings of a white whale have yet to be confirmed if it is #Migaloo but we are praying that it is him because the last recorded photos of him were taken last year by Port Macquarie Cruise Adventures as he headed South and he looked very sick," they tweeted.

