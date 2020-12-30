Menu
After receiving a complaint from family about the spelling of Nichols Road at Targinnie (red pin), Gladstone Regional Council voted to change the name by adding an 'l'.
News

Council adds extra ‘l’ to name of misspelled road

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A misspelled road in the Gladstone region that annoyed the family it was named after so much they altered the sign themselves, will now be accurate.

In June, Gladstone Regional Council received a request to change the name of Nichols Road, Targinnie, from Shane Nicholls.

For 40 years his grandparents Ivan Herbert Nicholls and Dora Mercia Nicholls lived and farmed along the road.

“When the original sign was erected for Nichols Road, Shane’s grandmother, Mercia was most

upset as it was only spelt with one L and therefore painted a second L on the sign to read

‘Nicholls’,” council documents stated.

“Council records indicate the spelling of the name has been previously recorded as both ‘Nichols’ and ‘Nicholls’ in old Calliope Shire documentation, such as Meeting Minute Books, dating back to 1960s however as per the Calliope Shire Road Register, the road name is recorded as being spelt with one L, ‘Nichols’.”

Gladstone Regional Council councillors.
Gladstone Regional Council councillors.

By bringing the issue to the council’s attention, Mr Nicholls also inadvertently highlighted problems with council’s Naming of Infrastructure Assets Policy.

“It is worth noting however that Council’s Naming of Infrastructure Assets Policy does not speak to changing the spelling of a road and therefore when the policy is to be renewed this may need to be taken into consideration,” council documents stated.

Council staff also considered the financial and resource implications and the “large effort” required to change the name.

“To rename the road, the spelling would require updating across all organisations and outlets, such as the property address, owners address, utility companies, Department Natural Recourses and Mines, Electoral Commission, Australia Post and Emergency Services,” council documents stated.

“This will involve a large effort to all parties to have the name updated and cost to install/ maintain signage and to cover any administrative requirements.”

At the December 15 meeting, council staff recommended the spelling of Nichols Road be amended to reflect the family’s request.

The motion to change the spelling of the road was moved by Cr Rick Hansen, seconded by Cr Desley O’Grady and passed unanimously.

