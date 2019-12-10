Menu
NEW TECH: The new council program is expected to aid decision-making.
News

Council adopts new data analysis tool

Timothy Cox
10th Dec 2019 5:00 PM

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council has agreed at its Tuesday general meeting to adopt a new data storage and analysis tool.

The cloud-based tool, called LG Sherlock, is already used by other Queensland Councils and will source data from council’s existing systems to analyse utilities and expenses.

The program will compare CHRC anonymously with other councils and is expected to aid decision-making.

LG Sherlock will be free, at least until June 2020, at which point council will assess its effectiveness.

The ‘modules’ contained in LG Sherlock are four.

The first is ‘Energy Detective’, which collates council’s electricity use and energy consumption to recommend ways to reduce excess.

The second is ‘Fleet Management’, for collecting information on council’s vehicle use.

The third has to do with waste and the fourth with water.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the council’s databases would have “an inherently larger value” when analysed comparatively.

The tool was developed by the Local Government Association of Queensland.

