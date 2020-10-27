Council awarded for plan to grow local sport, recreation

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council has been awarded for its innovative plan to grow sport and recreation in the region.

Council took out the Local Government Mutual Services risk excellence award for its initiative The Game Plan, a 10-year plan for organised sport and recreation in the Central Highlands.

The plan serves as a framework to grow sport and recreation under the principles of sustainability, collaboration, progression and actively involved organisations.

Council CEO Scott Mason said the award was recognition of the hard work council staff had put into ensuring the Game Plan had a robust risk management strategy.

“We are thrilled to receive this award for the Game Plan, which is an exemplar of the rigorous approach council takes to risk management planning across all of its projects,” he said.

Council won the Central Queensland section of the awards, which were judged based on the level of alignment with the Australian Standard Risk Management Guidelines, the efficiency, effectiveness and impact of the activity on reducing risk and progress made by the council in risk management maturity.

The award was presented at the Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference.

Council received $20,000 in risk management funding as part of its prize, which will be used to fund a fraud and corruption awareness training program for staff.