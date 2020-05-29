Council backs projects for regional prosperity

UPGRADE: The recreation area at Lake Maraboon will be revitalised.Photo Genevieve Dunbabin

WITH community at the forefront, the council will advocate priority projects for the region before the Queensland Government election later this year.

In the lead-up to the election it is expected that Central Highlands Regional Council will take the opportunity to advocate for projects and services that have been identified as a matter of priority for the region.

According to the general council meeting agenda for Wednesday, May 27, the council has developed the Towards 2024 – Priority Projects for Regional Prosperity document to present to the 2020 election candidates.

On Wednesday, councillors endorsed the final draft of the document, including the six key projects for regional prosperity:

a. Audit Regional Water Security

b. Yamala Enterprise Area Feeder Road network

c. Seal Fitzroy Developmental Road

d. Raising Business Case for Vince Lester Bridge

e. Upgrade Bedford Weir crossing

f. Revitalise the Lake Maraboon Recreational Area

The drafted document also includes rebuilding the Nogoa River pedestrian bridge, assisted care living options for aged residents at Springsure, upgrades to sporting facilities and more.

This week’s council meeting agenda revealed two councillor workshops were held in the latter part of 2019 to determine advocacy priorities and guide content for an advocacy document.

The first draft document was considered by councillors in February 2020, where priorities were revisited and confirmed.