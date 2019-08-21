Menu
VALUE FOR MONEY: Central Highlands Regional Council waste facilities supervisor Bruce Masters is looking forward to the commencement of the council's joint waste management contract with Isaac Regional Council.
Council bags great deal

by Louise Shannon
21st Aug 2019 4:21 PM

ISAAC Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council have joined forces to finalise a $40 million joint waste management contract with Cleanaway that will service both areas and save the councils a total of around $550,000.

The contract, one of the region's biggest council contracts, is designed to provide a more effective deal for kerbside collection.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said council had sought to provide "best value for money outcomes for its communities and deliver efficiency”.

He said that when both councils' kerbside collection contracts expired at the same time it made sense to adopt a regional approach.

"The joint procurement process is cost saving for ratepayers of both councils and if we can provide value by working together then the question simply is - why not?”

The contract is worth more than $40 million collectively over a seven-year period and has been estimated to represent approximate savings of $350,000 for the Central Highlands and $200,000 a year for Isaac.

Cr Hayes said cost, service provision, data capture and education had all been factors during the tender process.

"Cleanaway's online customer service portal gives us access to live waste stream data, which we can then use to address issues as they happen and track trends over time,” he said.

"We're also really excited about the opportunity to work with Cleanaway to develop targeted educational campaigns to help our residents recycle and manage their waste better.

"Council will also have a dedicated recycling truck that will be used across the region in towns such as Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount and Moranbah.''

At this stage the current collection schedule for the Central Highlands will only change for Anakie and Blackwater.

"But most areas should remain the same, as will the level of service provided for all residents,” Cr Hayes said.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said that every year kerbside collection trucks working in the Isaac and Central Highlands regions collectively travelled a distance that was more than eight times around the world.

