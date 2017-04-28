Council: desex your pet

RIGHT DECISION: Pete Stoneman, his sons and their three dogs, CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine and council ranger John Sykes.

DURING March, 83 animals were impounded in the Central Highlands, with 49 remaining unclaimed at the end of the month.

It's a trend that highlights the concern of irresponsible breeding in the region.

To tackle the issue, Central Highlands Regional Council has launched a campaign encouraging residents to desex their pet.

Central Highlands Council senior ranger Jaime-Lee Chalmers said there was a number of benefits to desexing pets.

"The health of the animal, the reduction in the number of unwanted animals and the reduction in the number of wandering animals,” she said.

The timely campaign, to start in May, means pets given as Christmas presents will be the right age to be desexed.

The council has made the process as simple as possible. Pet owners in the Central Highlands can pick up a $50 desexing voucher from Emerald or Blackwater council offices between May 2 and 8. Proof of registration and microchipping will be required.

The voucher can then be redeemed at a participating vet.

Ms Chalmers said although the voucher would not cover the total cost of desexing, it would "significantly reduce the cost”.

CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine said "irresponsible breeding is a massive problem in the Central Highlands”.

"The vast majority of animals that come through the pound are a result of it.

"CQ Pet Rescue is very supportive of the council's desexing campaign.”

For more information visit the Central Highlands Regional Council website.