Isaac Regional Council deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea was elected unopposed.
Council News

Council elects familiar face for ‘turbulent time’

Zizi Averill
24th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
COUNCILLOR Kelly Vea Vea has won her second council victory unopposed after securing her position as deputy mayor.

Cr Vea Vea’s division five seat was not challenged in the March council elections.

She then swooped in unopposed to the second highest civic post on Isaac Regional Council.

It would be Cr Vea Vea’s third year in the role, after taking over from Geoff Bethel in 2018.

Cr Vea Vea said she was appreciative of the support from her fellow councillors to continue in the role.

“We are living in a turbulent time and I’m appreciative to work with a team of supportive and hardworking elected members who are continuing to tackle challenges with transparency and experience,” Vea Vea said.

Moranbah resident and fitness instructor Kelly Vea Vea will represent division five on Isaac Regional Council.
Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

Isaac summons COVID-19 disaster management group

$608 million battle plan to create 14,000 jobs amid pandemic

“Our region is fuelled by pure people power, and it has been an honour to meet more of the everyday people doing extraordinary things across Isaac in my capacity as Deputy Mayor.”

Mayor Anne Baker congratulated her deputy at the post-election meeting on Tuesday.

“Her advocacy and drive is a great asset to Isaac, and I am excited about what can be achieved with such strong leadership,” Cr Baker said.

anne baker geoff bethel isaac council election 2020 isaac region isaac regional council kelly vea vea
Mackay Daily Mercury

