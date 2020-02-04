Council emergency management dashboard upgraded

THE Central Highlands Regional Council’s emergency management dashboard has recently been upgraded, with several new features to help users before, during and after a disaster.

The dashboard, accessible through council’s website homepage, pulls real-time data from Queensland’s major infrastructure, utility and emergency service providers.

Through the dashboard, residents and visitors to the region are able to check on the latest road conditions, emergency news, power outages, fire incidents and weather warnings.

Thanks to the newest release, registered users can now:

– Subscribe to receive notifications about topics they choose, like weather warnings, road closures, flooding and more.

– View all relevant social media feeds in one place, including council, emergency services, Queensland Health, electricity and energy providers, Queensland Department of Education and schools, Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), parks and wildlife, communication providers and social support services.

– Directly view and access the BOM Met Eye and radar, river heights and My Flood Info websites.

– Post questions directly related to your situation to a forum and have them answered in real-time by an official member of the Disaster Management Coordination Centre. Search other people’s questions and comments and engage in discussions related to disaster preparation, response and recovery.

Council’s Coordinator Disaster Management and Community Resilience Glenn Bell said the added features would greatly improve disaster management in the region if people used it.

“In particular, the forum gives people the ability to ask specific questions relating to their situation and receive answers in real-time that can be accessed by others,” he said.

“Users will be able to engage in conversation and discuss solutions that inform and help each step of the disaster management process.

“I encourage people in the region to register and explore the upgraded dashboard now.”

To access and register for the dashboard, click here.